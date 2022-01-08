Advertisement

Former ‘Hollywood Madam’ says she’s moving out of Nevada

Ron Jeremy, right, and Heidi Fleiss walk out of the Love Ranch brothel, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018,...
Ron Jeremy, right, and Heidi Fleiss walk out of the Love Ranch brothel, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, in Pahrump, Nev. The woman dubbed the "Hollywood Madam" when she was accused in the mid-1990s of running a high-priced Los Angeles prostitution ring says she's moving out of the southern Nevada town where she's lived for about 15 years. (AP Photo/John Locher,File)(John Locher | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 12:17 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) - The woman dubbed the “Hollywood Madam” when she was accused in the mid-1990s of running a Los Angeles prostitution ring says she’s moving out of a southern Nevada town where she’s lived for about 15 years.

Heidi Fleiss told the Pahrump Valley Times she’s angry that someone shot one of her cherished pet parrots with a pellet gun just before Christmas.

Fleiss told the newspaper she bought a property in Missouri and plans to relocate her exotic bird collection by the end of February.

Fleiss is 56. She moved to Pahrump, about 60 miles west of Las Vegas, a few years after serving a federal prison sentence for a 1996 tax evasion conviction.

