CES gadget show turnout falls more than 75% thanks to COVID

People take pictures in front of a sign during the CES tech show Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Las...
People take pictures in front of a sign during the CES tech show Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Joe Buglewicz)(Joe Buglewicz | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:50 PM PST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Attendance at this week’s CES gadget show in Las Vegas fell more than 75% compared to its previous in-person event two years ago, according to the event’s organizer.

The Consumer Technology Association said Friday that more than 40,000 people attended the multi-day event, compared to more than 170,000 for the last in-person CES two years ago.

The COVID-19 pandemic led the CTA to take 2021′s conference online, but the trade group decided eight months ago to bring the in-person convention back to Vegas.

That proved challenging amid a global spike in infections caused by the fast-moving omicron coronavirus variant.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

