Sparks man arrested in connection with Spanish Springs burglaries

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sparks man is facing multiple charges in connection with a string of burglaries at businesses in Spanish Springs. Investigators say the crimes happened between August 16 to August 17, 2021 and that someone cut through chain link fences to gain access to the businesses. Several tools were stolen including different types of saws.

After further investigation, Washoe County Sheriff’s deputies were able to determine that the businesses were burglarized by the same two men, and one of them was identified as 49-year-old Billy Vernon Webb.

Investigators say Webb was arrested by Sparks Police on January 4, 2022 for unrelated charges. He was booked on several charges including three felony counts of burglary of a business.

The second suspect in this case remains outstanding. Anyone who may have information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

