Power outage leaves northwest Reno dark

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Glance around a sports bar and restaurant like Bully’s off Robb Drive in northwest Reno. Everything you see, the tv screens, the slots, the cash registers. everything is electronic and Wednesday at about four in the afternoon everything flickered off.

“I was holding hope it would come back on,” says Bully’s Operations Director Ray Leisy. “It did come on for a little while then went out. There’s a lot of uncertainty.”

The on-again, off-again outage continued as NV Energy crews looked for the cause. They would eventually discover a malfunctioning switch. in the meantime......

“You don’t want to shut down and send everybody home and then find out it comes back on, so we waited as long as we could,” says Leisy.

They had plenty of company. At one time or another, as many as 7,092 customers were without power.

“You look out here and see Raley’s and you can see that they’re all dark,” says Leisy. Wells Fargo’s dark. the Bully’s on Sierra Highlands is dark along with everybody else in that strip mall.”

But some had their unique challenges. Slot machines for instance. One moment people are playing, the next it shuts down. They have money in there.

“The majority of all our bartenders know all their customers. They take their information down. They know what machine they’re at and when it comes back up we contact them and let them know we took care of it. If we know how much was in it, we’ll go ahead and pay them out at that time.

Everyone apparently just coped. These uncertain times, perhaps, have instilled a little flexibility in many of us.

“You lose some revenue because you don’t have the food or the gaming. You lose a little bit of labor because you have employees waiting around, but it’s part of doing business these days. With the pandemic and everything else going on, we’ve been through worse, but we always seem to prevail.”

Power was fully restored to everyone by midnight.

