‘End the mail-in ballots’: First Nevada GOP debate for governor

By Freixys Casado
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 12:09 AM PST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On Thursday night, republicans vying to be Nevada’s next governor took the debate stage for the first time.

Although today is the first anniversary of the January 6 insurrection, there weren’t any questions or answers about it.

The debate was organized by Redmove Nevada and took place at the Atlantis Casino Resort and Spa.

The nine candidates hoping to unseat Governor Sisolak were asked about education, homelessness, election policies and the economy.

Some candidates like, Joey Gilbert, proved to be one of the favorites among the crowd.

“We got to fix these schools from the top-down,” said Gilbert. “Vouchers that follow the students.

While others weren’t afraid to make bold statements.

“Panhandlers should pay their fair share of taxes as well,” said candidate Barak Zilberberg.

Aside from Gilbert and Zilberberg, Michele Fiore, Dean Heller, John Lee, Guy Nohra, Tom Heck, and Fred Simon participated in the debate.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo did not attend the debate. We sent an email to his media team asking about his absence but didn’t get a response.

Organizer, Ray Rocha says the date was not chosen on purpose and the goal is to help candidates gain exposure.

“It’ll give the opportunity for the public to maybe just start to decide start who they think for the republican governorship should be the candidate,” said Rocha.

As expected, the candidates had plenty to say about voter integrity and covid protocols.

“Stop mail-in ballots,” said Fiore. “Ban vaccine mandates number one and get our economy working and growing.”

Illegal immigration was another topic some of the candidates touched on. Specifically saying how sanctuary cities make neighborhoods unsafe.

“We have a conduit from Mexico that goes directly to Las Vegas and the gangs, they are the franchises of drugs,” said candidate Fred Simon.

The debate was moderated by Reno radio reporters Dan Mason and Eddie Floyd.

The primary election is June 15, while early voting is from May 28-June 10.

