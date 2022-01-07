36th All Reno Radio Blood Drive to address critical shortage in northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (Atlantis Casino Resort Spa) - As a new year begins, northern Nevada’s nonprofit blood bank Vitalant is asking the community to help save lives at its 36th Annual All Reno Radio Blood Drive. Atlantis Casino Resort Spa will be hosting the two-day event Wednesday, January 5th and Thursday, January 6th from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. Throughout the blood drive, radio stations from Reno Media Group, Cumulus, Lotus Radio, Evans Broadcast, La Tricolor, and Radio Lazer will be broadcasting from the Paradise Terrace on the 2nd floor of the Atlantis.

Donors can schedule an appointment at vitalant.org/allrenoradio or by calling 775-329-6451. Walk-ins will also be welcome. Vitalant is in need of every blood type, especially type O blood, which is often used for emergencies and life-saving surgeries. Just one pint of blood can save up to three lives.

“70,000 fewer donors have visited Vitalant blood drives this year compared to last year,” said Scott Edward, senior donor recruitment manager for Vitalant. “The winter season is always a challenging time to collect blood due to many reasons, including cold and flu season, holiday travel, and other competing priorities. Of course, COVID continues to be a challenge as well. Yet, every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood.”

All donors will receive an Atlantis gelato coupon and a long-sleeve t-shirt, redeemable online. Additionally, donors will be entered into raffles for a variety of special prizes. One lucky donor will receive an Atlantis Staycation Package, which includes a one-night stay in the Concierge Tower, a 60-minute couples massage at Spa Atlantis, and dinner for two at Bistro Napa.

About Atlantis Casino Resort Spa:

Atlantis Casino Resort Spa is consistently ranked the #1 Reno resort on TripAdvisor, has the prestigious AAA Four Diamond designation, and is recommended by the Forbes Travel Guide. For more information, visit www.atlantiscasino.com or call 800-723-6500.

About Vitalant:

Vitalant is the nation’s largest independent, nonprofit blood services provider exclusively focused on providing lifesaving blood and comprehensive transfusion medicine services for about 900 hospitals and their patients across the United States. For more information, visit www.vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).

