Sparks police rearrest suspect, also arrest passenger on gun charges

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A man free on bail after a Dec. 8 arrest on a weapons charge was arrested again Wednesday for violating his bail, the Sparks Police Department reported Thursday.

Police arrested a passenger in the vehicle for being an ex-felon in possession of gun and for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

Sparks police arrested Barry Lamar Carroll, 40, on Dec. 8 for being an ex-felon with a gun, resisting arrest using a gun, carrying a concealed gun without a permit and drug possession.

On Wednesday, police learned Carroll had posted bail and violating conditions of his release. He had two other people in the vehicle with him.

Police also arrested passenger Julio Alberto Valdivia, 28, for being an ex-felon with a gun, carrying a concealed gun without a license, robbery, and possessing a stolen gun.

