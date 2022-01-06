Advertisement

Scaled-back CES gadget show returns to Las Vegas Strip

Attendees wait for the main show floor to open at the CES tech show Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in...
Attendees wait for the main show floor to open at the CES tech show Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Joe Buglewicz)(Joe Buglewicz | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 9:13 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Thousands of people have gathered in Las Vegas for a tech conference that’s been scaled back because of COVID-19 precautions.

The floor of the CES gadget show opened Wednesday with conference attendees required to wear masks and show proof of vaccination.

The event’s organizer, the Consumer Technology Association, hasn’t disclosed attendance numbers but said it expects tens of thousands of people for the multi-day event, though not nearly as many as the 170,000 who showed up for the last in-person show two years ago.

The trade group says this year’s expo features 2,300 exhibitors from 19 countries.

