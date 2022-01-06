The Road Ahead with RTC: Oddie Wells Project Update

SPONSORED: The RTC began construction on phase one of the Oddie Wells Multimodal Improvements Project on Monday, November 29, 2021.

Project Benefits: This project will increase safety, connectivity, and mobility options along this heavily traveled corridor. The project plans include new lighting, landscaping, ADA improvements, pedestrian ramps, and bicycle facilities, providing safer traffic operations. The RTC plans to construct a raised cycle track on both sides of the roadway from Sutro Street in Reno to Pyramid Way in Sparks. On Wells Avenue from Sutro Street to I-80, plans include a multiuse pathway on one side of the road and sidewalks on the other side. The new multiuse pathway will connect to the existing multiuse pathway along I-80 by UNR Farms. Corridor improvements will support economic investment and redevelopment while enhancing the quality of life for area residents by improving accessibility and safety.

Construction Schedule: Construction will begin at the Oddie Boulevard/Pyramid Way intersection in Sparks and move westward towards the Wells Avenue/I-80 intersection in four phases to minimize the impacts to the traveling public:

November 2021 - Phase 1: Pyramid Way to Sullivan Lane

Fall 2022 - Phase 2: Sullivan Lane to Silverada Boulevard

Summer 2023 - Phase 3: Silverada Boulevard to Sutro Street

Spring 2024 - Phase 4: Sutro Street to I-80 on- and off-ramps

The RTC and its contractor, Granite Construction, may work on adjacent phases at the same time. Construction at major intersections in anticipated and detour information will be provided in advance.

All construction operations are weather permitting. Construction is anticipated to be complete in the fall of 2024.

Investment in our Community: The total project investment, including construction, design, permitting, and construction management, is approximately $51 million. The project is funded with local fuel tax revenue.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.