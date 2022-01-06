Reno Police investigating early morning stabbing

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened at the America’s Best Travel Inn on Thursday morning. Officers were called to the Wells Avenue business near E. 6th Street just after 6 a.m. Investigators say two people were fighting inside a room of the hotel, which eventually led to one person being stabbed. The victim’s injuries are reportedly not life-threatening.

According to Reno PD, the suspect has been identified and they are currently looking for that person. No other details about the investigation were available. Officers say there is no threat to the community.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.