Reno Fire Department running all members through ice rescue training

RENO, Nev. (Reno Fire Department) - The Reno Fire Department (RFD) Water Entry Team (WET) will be conducting ice safety and rescue training throughout the month of January.

RFD WET trains regularly in river rescues, still water and ice rescues. Every few years they teach the remainder of the department in water rescue skills. Having all department members trained in the initial response to an ice rescue call presents the best chance for a positive outcome for an individual trapped in broken ice.

“We have a limited amount of time from when we get the call to arrive on scene and to make physical contact with that victim so they don’t potentially slip under the surface,” said Captain Kevin Joell. “Then the complexity of the incident changes dramatically.”

While RFD WET members have additional training in ice rescue, including search and recovery of submerged victims, every member of the department is trained to make entry into still water or on the ice wearing a cold water immersion suit found on every Reno engine and truck company’s apparatus. Because time is critical in an ice-rescue incident, this allows for a rapid response to the many ponds and lakes throughout the City of Reno.

RFD would like to remind the public that icy ponds and lakes can be deadly. RFD strongly urges residents and their pets to avoid playing on the ice.

RFD offers these additional facts and tips regarding ice safety:

- Under no circumstances should residents attempt to walk or drive on rivers, lakes, ponds or any other body of water that is iced over.

- If you see a person or animal in need of assistance on or in an icy body of water, call 911 immediately. RFD is equipped to respond immediately and effectively for an ice rescue.

- Reassure the victim that help is on the way and encourage them to make their way to shore. Bystanders may attempt to reach the victim from shore with long objects or by throwing rope, but should only do so from a safe location on shore.

“It is very common for an attempted rescuer from a bystander who jumps in to try and get somebody else and just becomes a secondary victim,” said Captain Joell. “Now we’re rescuing two people. And in some cases the bystander doesn’t survive.”

- Ice that has already claimed one victim indicates weakness and will likely claim any others on the ice. Entering the water without appropriate training and equipment will likely incapacitate any would-be rescuer.

- If a person falls in the water, they will have less than 10 minutes of purposeful muscle movement, which includes any chance of them grasping a thrown or extended object to assist with rescue.

- Recognize that ice will never be completely safe. Conditions and unseen or unknown factors can render seemingly safe ice suddenly dangerous.

- Ice is generally thinner where there is moving water, such as inlets and outlets, bridge abutments, islands and objects that protrude through the ice.

Bottom line: Ice in northern Nevada is not a place to play. Otherwise, be safe and enjoy the outdoors!

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.