Property owners in South Lake Tahoe can earn up to $10,000 by converting homes to rentals

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The city of South Lake Tahoe has launched a new program meant to incentivize the growth of rental opportunities for local workers as the area’s housing crisis continues to worsen.

The Lease to Locals Housing Incentive Program will be administered by Landing Locals, a Truckee, Calif.-based startup specializing in mountain-community workforce housing.

“Think of us as a more sophisticated Facebook or Craiglist to find housing and we prioritize local employees,” said Colin Frolich, CEO and co-founder of Landing Locals.

The idea of the program is to convert some of the empty second homes and former vacation homes into long-term rentals.

“Property owners have reached out with the exact scenarios we hoped for,” said Frolich. “I have an extra room or have a property that sits empty and I want to convert into a long-term rental and unlock some of these incentive funds.”

To qualify, property owners must sign a lease for a year to a family or individual whose income cannot exceed $79,688 per year.

According to Frolich the lack of housing and affordability is an existing problem exacerbated by the pandemic.

“All of the sudden you lived in San Francisco and you could work from anywhere in 2019 and 2020, you move here,” said Frolich. “We had thousands and thousands of new second homeowners, come and occupy their homes full time and kick out their long-term renters and so we’ve seen this massive influx of new owners and displaced renters.”

The heightened demand a limited supply has been driving up prices.

“It’s really a double-edged sword of affordability and availability. A lot of folks are just really struggling to find housing and what happens is they move out of the area, go to more affordable places and we lose diversity,” said Frolich.

He adds many of the people having a hard time finding housing include teachers, firefighters and restaurant workers.

City Manager Joe Irvin stated, “the housing crisis in South Lake Tahoe is at a critical juncture. We have been evaluating all options and working with our partners to create new, innovative programs to ensure we can provide sustainable and long-term housing to our locals.”

To ensure affordability, there is a cap on the monthly rent property owners can charge, which has received some criticism from people who say the city should first demonstrate it has exhausted purchasing deed restrictions.

When it comes to incentives, the more people you place, the more money you can unlock. However, the dollar amount will depend on the size of the property.

For each tenant or child placed into a rental, property owners can earn up to $2,000 with a maximum grant of $10,000 per property. (City of South Lake Tahoe)

Once you submit an inquiry, Landing Locals will call or email you to make sure you qualify and help with the grant application.

Landing Locals also offers tenant screenings for those interested.

To submit an inquiry, fill out the form here.

The city of SLT has assigned $500,000 to the program from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

