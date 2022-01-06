One person injured in downtown motel shooting

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Hi Ho Motel on E. 4th Street. It happened around 11:30 a.m. after a fight reportedly broke out in one of the rooms. Investigators say the person who was shot is recovering and their injuries are not life-threatening.

The shooter is reportedly cooperating with police and it is unclear if any charges will be filed. Officers say there is no threat to the community and the investigation is ongoing.

