Four COVID testing sites open in Washoe County

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Four new COVID testing sites have opened in Washoe County. It comes as the health district continues to see a surge in cases, led by the Omicron variant.

The new sites are open in Bartley Ranch, Eagle Canyon Park, South Valley’s Regional Park, and North Valleys Regional Park. They’re open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m..

Appointments aren’t required and all residents of Washoe County can drop by, but you’ll need to register and can do so here. While appointments aren’t required, each site is only able to perform 400 tests a day.

Testing is being performed by North Shore Clinical Labs, which is also doing testing for the Washoe County School District.

The Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center is still offering testing. You can find more information on that here or more information on other places offering tests, here.

