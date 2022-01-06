Advertisement

California man says run-in with police left him paralyzed

Gregory Gross lays in front of an enlargement of a video frame of his arrest by Yuba City,...
Gregory Gross lays in front of an enlargement of a video frame of his arrest by Yuba City, Calif., Police, during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Gross, 65, announced Wednesday that he has filed a lawsuit against Yuba City and the police officers involved in the injuries he says he suffered during his arrest on drunken driving and hit and run on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Gross suffered a broken neck and is now paralyzed and confined to his bed. He filed a previous lawsuit against Rideout Memorial Hospital and its medical staff. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)(Rich Pedroncelli | AP)
By DON THOMPSON/Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 8:30 PM PST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - A 65-year-old man says he was permanently disabled during a videotaped traffic stop in which Northern California officers said they deliberately used “pain compliance” techniques.

Gregory Gross was repeatedly restrained after he was accused of driving drunk and causing a slow-speed collision in April 2020.

He faces a jury trial in March in Sutter County, north of Sacramento.

He sued this week, alleging that Yuba City Police Officer Joshua Jackson broke Gross’ neck. A second related lawsuit accuses medical staff at Rideout Memorial Hospital in nearby Marysville of failing to protect Gross’ spine from further injury.

The city, police and hospital did not immediately respond.

