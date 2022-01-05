Weather closes U.S. 395 through Washoe Valley Monday night through Tuesday afternoon

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Imagine winds so strong, they bend a highway sign. Nevada Department of Transportation workers say that’s what happened last night on US 395 at Washoe Valley.

Up the road on Galena Bridge workers spent several hours removing a semi-truck blown over last night by the high winds where gusts were clocked at 90-miles an hour. They needed two tow trucks to right the semi today.

“Blocking the slow lane, the middle lane and some of the fast lane,” say Trooper Charles Caster with the Nevada Highway Patrol of the incident.

The disabled truck, along with a highway covered with ice in sections, snow, and wind forced the Nevada Department of Transportation to close U.S. 395 from 580 at the Mt. Rose Highway all the way to East Lake Boulevard yesterday evening. Just before the highway was open to regular traffic early this afternoon, Trooper Caster took us through Washoe Valley.

The roadway was wet, wind had melted the ice and snow. Still, the thought of driving on top of a roadway which was a sheet of ice yesterday forced pilot cars to escort traffic on Monday until the conditions deteriorated.

Heading back north, we see just how far the wind carried the semi down the roadway.

“Yea, there’s the skid, yea this is paint probably,” says Trooper Caster of paint which had come off the skidding semi onto the roadway. “Look where he skid. Wow I don’t remember it being that far,” says Trooper Caster of the white paint which continued down the asphalt.

US 395 south bound opened at noon today. Northbound lanes would open soon after.

But conditions on this roadway or anywhere in Nevada can change at any time. Trooper Caster says be prepared.

