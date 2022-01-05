US judge blocks work at Nevada geothermal plant for 90 days

RENO, Nev. (AP) - A federal judge says he intends to temporarily block any construction work for 90 days at a proposed geothermal power plant in Nevada facing legal challenges.

Judge Robert Jones heard initial arguments in Reno on Tuesday on a lawsuit filed by tribal leaders and conservationists who claim the project would destroy a sacred tribal site and could result in extinction of a rare toad being considered for endangered species protection.

Jones says he’s going to refuse a request for a longer injunction that would have prohibited any activity at the site until he can hear full arguments and rule on the merits of a lawsuit they filed last month.

