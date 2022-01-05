Advertisement

REMSA and TMFPD partner up to expedite emergency response

Dispatcher at REMSA Dispatch Center
Dispatcher at REMSA Dispatch Center(Terri Russell)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 12:07 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Emergency Medical Service Authority (REMSA Health), and Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District (TMFPD) are announcing a new partnership that will focus on improving emergency services for the region. The agencies will be working together to help meet the needs of the growing population in northern Nevada.

On December 15, 2021, REMSA Health’s Emergency Communication Center began receiving emergency calls from residents in unincorporated areas of Washoe County that require fire response. Previously, calls were dispatched by Washoe County. A REMSA Health dispatcher will now handle calls for TMFPD 24/7 to help reduce costs for the agency.

According to REMSA, nearly 90 percent of TMFPD’s responses to incidents are medically related and, in most cases, TMFPD and REMSA Health respond jointly. Both agencies will now be able to delegate the most appropriate response based on the resources that are needed and the closest available team.

TMFPD became a full partner under the REMSA Health franchise in September, providing medical coverage to several communities, including Washoe Valley, Sun Valley and Spanish Springs.

