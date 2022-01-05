New nonprofit aims to help local youth feel empowered

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If one of your new year’s resolutions is to make a difference in the community, there’s a new nonprofit asking for your help.

It’s called the Nevada Kids Foundation and its goal is to empower children to live a life with greater hope, freedom, and opportunities for a successful future.

One way they do this is by working with local groups and organizations, serving struggling youth, collect donations of essential items.

After several years of adopting families for Christmas, Northern Nevada native and Real State CEO, Tyler Cornu, realized the need was greater than her capabilities at the time.

“I just love children,” said Cornu. “I think COVID and the affordable housing crisis has really added to the need of families in our community.”

Wanting to provide help all year round, she and Kallie Todaro created the organization.

“We have an endless amount of people, reaching out to us needing help,” said Cornu.

“We’d like to be the bridge for everybody to step up and give and help out,” said the nonprofit’s director, Kallie Todaro. “A lot of people want to help but they’re just not sure how to do that so if Nevada Kids can be a bridge to relate information to our locals of what’s needed, we’d love to do that.”

That goal is already underway. The foundation held its first annual holiday donation drive to benefit local family shelter, Our Place.

The shelter’s Community Management Director, Mary Gilbert said many were left speechless after receiving bags filled with presents.

“I don’t know what Christmas would’ve looked like without them,” said Gilbert. “In the tyranny of a moment of trying to get yourself out of homelessness, it can be really difficult to focus on the fun and so this partnership with the Nevada Kids Foundation has helped us immensely to be able to bring that element of fun back into their lives... They can focus on the things that make them happy. ”

The nonprofit received so many donations from individuals and businesses that it not only was able to bring Christmas to around 200 families, but it has extra donations for birthdays and this year’s holidays.

“Every pick-up that we did was overwhelming,” said Cornu while getting emotional.

Nevada Kids Foundation provided over 8,000 diapers, 50 boxes and packages of baby wipes, 500 toys, a bike, and several scooters. Over 100 stuffed animals, blankets, pillows, bedding and several donation boxes full of art supplies.

The foundation also collected socks, shoes, undergarments, winter attire, backpacks, school supplies, hygiene items, transportation passes and more.

According to Cornu, the nonprofit is now working on what they call ‘spring into action Nevada,’ where they will partner with sports programs in need to collect sports items and donations for activities for children.

In the future, Nevada Kids Foundation hopes to work with the food bank and even education.

If you know of a local youth cause in need or are looking to volunteer or donate visit, https://www.nevadakidsfoundation.org/waystohelp for more information.

