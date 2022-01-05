Advertisement

Nevada changes plan and will receive over $280 million in multi-state opioid settlement

By Mike Stefansson
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 7:51 PM PST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford is reversing course and joining a multi-state opioid settlement that months ago he rejected as insufficient.

“(I vowed) I would not rest until every conspirator who preyed on the people of Nevada, every company who sold this poison for profit was brought to justice,” said Attorney General Ford. “I made a promise that I would not settle than anything less than the best deal for our state.”

“I can tell you, this is the best deal for our state.”

Nevada was among a group of holdout states that in July didn’t join the $26 billion proposed settlement with the nation’s three major drug distributors and Johnson & Johnson in July.

“Every time a Nevadan suffering from substance abuse disorder doesn’t have to wait for a bed at a treatment facility, or a family member can call a community service provider for help, or a person in the midst of a mental health crisis is sent to a hospital instead of a jail, that’s one more person we can heal,” said Ford.

Ford said delays in the payouts from other opioid settlements convinced him settling would allow Nevada to provide relief to communities affected by the opioid crisis as quickly as possible. New Mexico also reversed coursed and joined the deal. Washington is set to take the distributors to trial.

