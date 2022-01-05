Advertisement

Missouri fugitive arrested in Sparks

The warrant for Edwin Fischer's arrest is reportedly connected to an investigation that started in July of 2021.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 2:17 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - An alleged sex offender from Missouri was taken into custody by law enforcement in Sparks on Tuesday after learning that the man was living in northern Nevada. According to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri authorities called the Sparks Police Department to alert them about an extraditable arrest warrant for 59-year-old Edwin Fischer who they believed was staying in Sparks. The warrant is reportedly connected to an investigation that started in July of 2021.

Detectives with the Regional Sex Offender Notification Unit (RSONU) along with detectives from Human Exploitation and Trafficking (HEAT) found Fischer in Sparks and took him into custody.

Fischer was booked for one felony count of being a fugitive from another state on an outstanding warrant which charges Fischer with five counts of statutory sodomy with a person under 14, and five counts of child molestation, second degree, with a child less than 12. He is currently in the Washoe County jail waiting for a court appearance to waive extradition.

