Judge stops construction on Nevada geothermal project

The Dixie Meadows is located in Churchill County.
The Dixie Meadows is located in Churchill County.(Center for Biological Diversity)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:55 PM PST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHURCHILL, Nev. (KOLO) - A federal judge stopped the start of construction on the Dixie Meadows geothermal energy project in central Nevada. On Tuesday, the judge found that the project posed risk of harm to the Fallon Paiute-Shoshone Tribe and the ecosystems there. The ruling from U.S. District Judge Robert Clive Jones is in response to a Dec. 16 lawsuit filed by the Tribe and the Center for Biological Diversity against the Bureau of Land Management for approving the project. The lawsuit says construction of the geothermal energy project threatens to dry up hot springs in the area.

“This project presents unacceptable risks to the Fallon Paiute-Shoshone Tribe and the Dixie Meadows ecosystem, and we’re thrilled the judge agrees,” said Patrick Donnelly, Nevada state director at the Center for Biological Diversity. “This injunction is the result of Ormat and the BLM playing fast and loose with the law to try to ram this project through.”

According to the Center for Biological Diversity, the wetlands at Dixie Meadows support a variety of wildlife, including the Dixie Valley toad, which lives nowhere else on earth. Documents obtained by the Center through the Freedom of Information Act reportedly show that government scientists warned the BLM that the project threatened to dry up the springs.

Jones granted a 90-day preliminary injunction today, pausing the BLM’s approval of the project long enough for any appeals to be heard by the circuit court.

