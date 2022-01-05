Free COVID-19 testing begins Wednesday in Washoe County

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Additional free COVID-19 testing is available to all Washoe County residents at four locations starting Wednesday, Jan. 5. The testing locations, which are open 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., are:

Bartley Ranch Regional Park, 6000 Bartley Ranch Rd, Reno

Eagle Canyon Park, 400 Eagle Canyon Drive, Spanish Springs

South Valleys Regional Park, 15650 Wedge Pkwy, Reno

North Valleys Regional Park, 8085 Silver Lake Rd, Reno

Appointments are not required for any sites. All residents are eligible to get a test. Registration can be done online to speed up your visit. To register, go here. Up to 1,600 people per day can get a test in Washoe County (400 at each location).

The testing will include both a rapid antigen test (results in 1 hour) and a confirmatory polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test (results in 47-72 hours). Those who receive a positive test result will be notified via email and phone; if the test is negative, the results will be sent only by email.

