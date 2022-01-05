Advertisement

Free COVID-19 testing begins Wednesday in Washoe County

Washoe County released plans for additional free COVID-19 testing 7 days a week, starting...
Washoe County released plans for additional free COVID-19 testing 7 days a week, starting Wednesday, Jan. 5.(KOLO)
By Arianna Schmidt
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:43 AM PST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Additional free COVID-19 testing is available to all Washoe County residents at four locations starting Wednesday, Jan. 5. The testing locations, which are open 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., are:

  • Bartley Ranch Regional Park, 6000 Bartley Ranch Rd, Reno
  • Eagle Canyon Park, 400 Eagle Canyon Drive, Spanish Springs
  • South Valleys Regional Park, 15650 Wedge Pkwy, Reno
  • North Valleys Regional Park, 8085 Silver Lake Rd, Reno

Appointments are not required for any sites. All residents are eligible to get a test. Registration can be done online to speed up your visit. To register, go here. Up to 1,600 people per day can get a test in Washoe County (400 at each location).

The testing will include both a rapid antigen test (results in 1 hour) and a confirmatory polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test (results in 47-72 hours). Those who receive a positive test result will be notified via email and phone; if the test is negative, the results will be sent only by email.

