Cal Fire determines Dixie Fire caused by tree contacting power lines

BUTTE, Cal. (KOLO) - Cal Fire investigators have determined that the Dixie Fire, which burned across 5 counties in northern California, was started by a tree hitting power lines owned by Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) just west of Cresta Dam. 1,329 structures were destroyed and 95 more were damaged, while 963,309 acres were scorched by the wildfire.

Cal Fire’s investigative report will now be sent to the Butte County District Attorney’s Office for further review.

