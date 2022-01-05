Advertisement

Cal Fire determines Dixie Fire caused by tree contacting power lines

The Ruby Mountain interagency hotshot crew monitors the fireline under the glow of the Dixie...
The Ruby Mountain interagency hotshot crew monitors the fireline under the glow of the Dixie Fire.(Joe Bradshaw, BLM)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:56 PM PST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTTE, Cal. (KOLO) - Cal Fire investigators have determined that the Dixie Fire, which burned across 5 counties in northern California, was started by a tree hitting power lines owned by Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) just west of Cresta Dam. 1,329 structures were destroyed and 95 more were damaged, while 963,309 acres were scorched by the wildfire.

Cal Fire’s investigative report will now be sent to the Butte County District Attorney’s Office for further review.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene at Gentry Way.
One killed in Gentry Way shooting
Interstate 80 was reopened in both directions over Donner Summit on Dec. 28, 2021.
Interstate 80 back open to motorists in both directions
Nevada Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak signs a bill into law Friday, June 11, 2021, in Las Vegas....
Gov. Sisolak to issue State of Emergency related to snow conditions on Nevada highways
Reno shooting arrest; 10-year-old mistakenly shot
Road closed graphic
Westbound I-80 in the Sierra reopens early Saturday

Latest News

Wednesday Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather
Wind torn sign on U.S 395 S. near Washoe Valley
Weather closes U.S. 395 through Washoe Valley Monday night through Tuesday afternoon
Wind torn highway sign on U.S. 395 in Washoe Valley
Weather closes U.S. 395 through Washoe Valley Monday night through Tuesday afternoon
The Dixie Meadows is located in Churchill County.
Judge stops construction on Nevada geothermal project