Wind and ice strand drivers on I-580 in Washoe Valley

Ice and wind create long delays for drivers on I-580 in Washoe Valley.
Ice and wind create long delays for drivers on I-580 in Washoe Valley.(NDOT Traffic Cameras)
By Noah Bond
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 8:17 PM PST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Many drivers have been stranded for hours on I-580 in Washoe Valley due to high winds and ice as NDOT pilot cars work to guide drivers off the road.

A semi rollover on or near the Galena Bridge is making efforts to remove vehicle extremely difficult, according to Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper, Charles Caster.

Just prior to this crash NDOT spokeswoman Meg Ragonese reported southbound traffic on I-580 in Washoe Valley would be rerouted northbound near Bowers Mansion.

Sgt. Alyssa Howald of the Nevada Highway Patrol reports the semi rollover is blocking all northbound I-580 lanes and possibly southbound lanes as well. She reports I-580 is closed at Mt. Rose Highway and southbound 395 alternate is closed between Davis Creek and Eastlake Boulevard.

Multiple vehicles slid off the roadway and other crashes occurred. Nevada Department of Transportation has been escorting vehicles on both directions of Interstate 580 in Washoe Valley. Under pilot car direction, the slower travel speeds lead to safer conditions for drivers.

Suggested detour is via Interstate 80 and U.S. 50 to USA Parkway.

KOLO 8 viewer Katie Wilson said she had been stranded for 3.5 hours on northbound I-580 near Eastlake Boulevard before she called for help. She said there was no direction for all the cars around her about getting off the stand-still traffic.

Current highway conditions are available at NVRoads.com. Alternate state highway routes can be found by searching “state maps” at dot.nv.gov.

As temperatures drop, wind-blown snow compacted by vehicle tires could lead to unpredictable and unanticipated icy spots on the interstate.

