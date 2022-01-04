Advertisement

Weather-related power outages

By Karlie Drew
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:33 AM PST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Damaging winds can blow down some trees and power lines, outages can be expected. Make sure loose outdoor items are secure like patio furniture, home decorations, and even trash cans.

It is important to keep general necessities like water, nonperishable food, a flashlight, a battery-powered radio, and personal documents close by.

In the case of a power line fall- make sure to stay away from the fallen structure and call NV Energy.

Jesse Murray, VP of Gas Delivery and Natural Disaster Protection of NV Energy mentioned how their operating team trains for weather like we have experienced,

“NV Energy is very prepared for these types of events we spend much of the year when it’s not inclement weather surveying our system doing vegetation management as an example... to try and minimize any damage to happen,” Murray said.

NV Energy recommends signing up for an account on their website to receive the most up-to-date information.

For updates, click here.

