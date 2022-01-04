Reno meat market grateful for loyal customers as prices continue to rise

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For meat markets, it has been a tough stretch.

“Things are either in short demand and you can’t get them, or you can get them but you’re paying an arm and a leg for them,” said Katie Morrow, manager of Butcher Boy.

Inflation has resulted in the prices of all meat going up, but beef in particular.

According to the bureau of labor statistics, meat prices are all up over the past year.

· Beef and veal are up 20.1%

· Pork: 14.1%

· Chicken: 8.8%

· Fresh fish and seafood: 11%

Morrow says processing and trucking issues are accounting for the price increases.

Though despite the higher prices, they have still been extremely busy, with employees working overtime on many occasions. She credits a loyal customer base during what has not been an easy stretch.

“We have a loyal customer base which I am very thankful for,” she said. “They are willing to go through these harder times to get back to the better times.”

