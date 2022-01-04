Advertisement

Reno meat market grateful for loyal customers as prices continue to rise

The price of prime rib has jumped dramatically since the start of the pandemic
The price of prime rib has jumped dramatically since the start of the pandemic(staff)
By Ben Deach
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 1:48 PM PST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For meat markets, it has been a tough stretch.

“Things are either in short demand and you can’t get them, or you can get them but you’re paying an arm and a leg for them,” said Katie Morrow, manager of Butcher Boy.

Inflation has resulted in the prices of all meat going up, but beef in particular.

According to the bureau of labor statistics, meat prices are all up over the past year.

· Beef and veal are up 20.1%

· Pork: 14.1%

· Chicken: 8.8%

· Fresh fish and seafood: 11%

Morrow says processing and trucking issues are accounting for the price increases.

Though despite the higher prices, they have still been extremely busy, with employees working overtime on many occasions. She credits a loyal customer base during what has not been an easy stretch.

“We have a loyal customer base which I am very thankful for,” she said. “They are willing to go through these harder times to get back to the better times.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene at Gentry Way.
One killed in Gentry Way shooting
Interstate 80 was reopened in both directions over Donner Summit on Dec. 28, 2021.
Interstate 80 back open to motorists in both directions
Nevada Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak signs a bill into law Friday, June 11, 2021, in Las Vegas....
Gov. Sisolak to issue State of Emergency related to snow conditions on Nevada highways
Reno shooting arrest; 10-year-old mistakenly shot
Road closed graphic
Westbound I-80 in the Sierra reopens early Saturday

Latest News

Crowds enter the convention center on the first day of the CES tech show, on,Jan. 7, 2020, in...
CES gadget show shortened to 3 days; some big tech stay away
Downtown Reno event
Downtown Reno’s very own Carnival Extravaganza
A plane takes off from McCarran International Airport near casinos along the Las Vegas Strip,...
Nevada casinos go record 9 months with $1B in house winnings
IRS tax form
Preparing for the 2022 tax season