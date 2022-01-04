New Nevada car seat law begins January 1, 2022

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In the past we’ve shown you “Point of Impact” events about town. These are monthly events where experts in child seats from REMSA check the restraint systems inside of cars to make sure they are properly installed.

“Biggest mistake is the car seat is not installed tight enough,” says Nellie Martinez, REMSA Child Passenger Safety Instructor. “And the harness straps are either too lose or the clip is not across the armpit level,” she says.

Last year’s legislature tightened child restraint systems laws to make sure children in car seats are safer while traveling about.

Children less than or equal to 60 pounds and under 6 years of age must ride in a child seat. Prior to this new law, children had to be less than six years of age or up to 60 pounds to be restrained in a child restraint. Now it’s both.

Also under the new law, children under two years of age must be retrained in a rear-facing car seat, in the backseat of a vehicle.

“So, in an accident, rear facing is the safest place in the situation for a child,” says Martinez. “So, in an impact you have the child and car seat moving together. You want that downright to happen so then the car seat absorbs the impact versus the child,” she says.

Fines for a first offense start at $100 dollars, by the time a third offense comes around it can mean a suspension of a driver’s license.

The new laws can be confusing, Martinez says it might just be easier to consult the side of the car seat or the manual as they will provide guidance as well as be in compliance with new state law all at the same time.

REMSA too offers monthly inspection events and one-on-one consultation by appointment.

www.remsahealth.com/outreach

