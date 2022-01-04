Advertisement

New Nevada car seat law begins January 1, 2022

Doll in rear facing child car seat
Doll in rear facing child car seat(Terri Russell)
By Terri Russell
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 4:34 PM PST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In the past we’ve shown you “Point of Impact” events about town. These are monthly events where experts in child seats from REMSA check the restraint systems inside of cars to make sure they are properly installed.

“Biggest mistake is the car seat is not installed tight enough,” says Nellie Martinez, REMSA Child Passenger Safety Instructor. “And the harness straps are either too lose or the clip is not across the armpit level,” she says.

Last year’s legislature tightened child restraint systems laws to make sure children in car seats are safer while traveling about.

Children less than or equal to 60 pounds and under 6 years of age must ride in a child seat. Prior to this new law, children had to be less than six years of age or up to 60 pounds to be restrained in a child restraint. Now it’s both.

Also under the new law, children under two years of age must be retrained in a rear-facing car seat, in the backseat of a vehicle.

“So, in an accident, rear facing is the safest place in the situation for a child,” says Martinez. “So, in an impact you have the child and car seat moving together. You want that downright to happen so then the car seat absorbs the impact versus the child,” she says.

Fines for a first offense start at $100 dollars, by the time a third offense comes around it can mean a suspension of a driver’s license.

The new laws can be confusing, Martinez says it might just be easier to consult the side of the car seat or the manual as they will provide guidance as well as be in compliance with new state law all at the same time.

REMSA too offers monthly inspection events and one-on-one consultation by appointment.

www.remsahealth.com/outreach

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate 80 was reopened in both directions over Donner Summit on Dec. 28, 2021.
Interstate 80 back open to motorists in both directions
Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County Dinosaur Institute volunteer Viji Shook lying next...
Central Nevada ichthyosaur fossil reveals surprising information
Southwest Airlines flights canceled graphic
Southwest Airline flights to Reno canceled
43-year-old Rory Angelotta of Truckee was reported missing when he didn’t show up for a...
Rescue search ends for missing Northstar skier
The scene at Gentry Way.
One killed in Gentry Way shooting

Latest News

Ken Wilson has been hired as the 27th head football coach in Nevada's history. He returns to...
Nevada football program adds five new members to Ken Wilson’s coaching staff ahead of 2022 season
Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
First Omicron variant case discovered in Douglas County
The Nevada Department of Transportation said this is an example of a DMS message board in...
NDOT issues high wind warning for drivers
The WCSD has made new changes to how students get to school
WCSD begins new transportation procedures