Advertisement

Nevada football program adds five new members to Ken Wilson’s coaching staff ahead of 2022 season

Ken Wilson has been hired as the 27th head football coach in Nevada's history. He returns to...
Ken Wilson has been hired as the 27th head football coach in Nevada's history. He returns to Reno, where he was part of the Wolf Pack from 1989-2012.(Other)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 4:54 PM PST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Five assistant coaches were officially added to the Nevada football coaching staff on Monday, head coach Ken Wilson and the program announced. Four of the five previously worked with Wilson at either Oregon or Nevada and coaches the defensive side of the ball.

Nevada 2022 Coaching Staff Additions

Kwame Agyeman – Co-Defensive Coordinator and safeties coach

  • Nevada head football coach Ken Wilson taps Kwame Agyeman as co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach. Agyeman was the longest-serving member of the Oregon coaching staff after finishing his seventh season with the Ducks.

Mike Bethea – Co-Defensive Coordinator and Linebacker Coach

  • Mike Bethea joins the Nevada football coaching staff as co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach after performing his duties as defensive coordinator at Ottawa University Arizona (OUAZ) since 2017 and crafted a defense that finished 30th in the NAIA in scoring defense during the 2019 season.

Jalen Ortiz – Cornerbacks Coach

  • Jalen Ortiz finished his second season as a graduate assistant at Oregon. He will work primarily with defensive backs. Ortiz joins Nevada after two seasons at Oregon as a graduate assistant primarily coaching defensive backs with a member of Mario Cristobal’s staff that won a PAC 12 championship in 2020 and finished runners-up in 2021.

Joe Bolden – Special teams Coordinator and Outside Linebackers Coach

  • Joe Bolden joins Nevada football as special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach after serving Ohio State football as quality control coach on defense from 2020-21. Bolden was a four-year letter winner (2012-15) and a three-year starter at the University of Michigan where he played for Greg Mattison. He was a captain for the 2015 Wolverines and finished his career with 270 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, and was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection as a senior in 2015.

Mason Baggett – Strength and Conditioning Coach

  • Mason Baggett spent the past year as the Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach at the University of Oregon. Baggett spent the previous four years as the Associate Director of Football Strength and Conditioning at the University of Maryland.  Prior to his time at Maryland, Baggett served as Associate Strength Coach at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Additional members of the coaching staff, including offensive staff, defensive staff, and support staff, will be announced later.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate 80 was reopened in both directions over Donner Summit on Dec. 28, 2021.
Interstate 80 back open to motorists in both directions
Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County Dinosaur Institute volunteer Viji Shook lying next...
Central Nevada ichthyosaur fossil reveals surprising information
Southwest Airlines flights canceled graphic
Southwest Airline flights to Reno canceled
43-year-old Rory Angelotta of Truckee was reported missing when he didn’t show up for a...
Rescue search ends for missing Northstar skier
The scene at Gentry Way.
One killed in Gentry Way shooting

Latest News

Doll in rear facing child car seat
New Nevada car seat law begins January 1, 2022
Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
First Omicron variant case discovered in Douglas County
The Nevada Department of Transportation said this is an example of a DMS message board in...
NDOT issues high wind warning for drivers
The WCSD has made new changes to how students get to school
WCSD begins new transportation procedures