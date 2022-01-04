Nevada football program adds five new members to Ken Wilson’s coaching staff ahead of 2022 season
RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Five assistant coaches were officially added to the Nevada football coaching staff on Monday, head coach Ken Wilson and the program announced. Four of the five previously worked with Wilson at either Oregon or Nevada and coaches the defensive side of the ball.
Nevada 2022 Coaching Staff Additions
Kwame Agyeman – Co-Defensive Coordinator and safeties coach
- Nevada head football coach Ken Wilson taps Kwame Agyeman as co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach. Agyeman was the longest-serving member of the Oregon coaching staff after finishing his seventh season with the Ducks.
Mike Bethea – Co-Defensive Coordinator and Linebacker Coach
- Mike Bethea joins the Nevada football coaching staff as co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach after performing his duties as defensive coordinator at Ottawa University Arizona (OUAZ) since 2017 and crafted a defense that finished 30th in the NAIA in scoring defense during the 2019 season.
Jalen Ortiz – Cornerbacks Coach
- Jalen Ortiz finished his second season as a graduate assistant at Oregon. He will work primarily with defensive backs. Ortiz joins Nevada after two seasons at Oregon as a graduate assistant primarily coaching defensive backs with a member of Mario Cristobal’s staff that won a PAC 12 championship in 2020 and finished runners-up in 2021.
Joe Bolden – Special teams Coordinator and Outside Linebackers Coach
- Joe Bolden joins Nevada football as special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach after serving Ohio State football as quality control coach on defense from 2020-21. Bolden was a four-year letter winner (2012-15) and a three-year starter at the University of Michigan where he played for Greg Mattison. He was a captain for the 2015 Wolverines and finished his career with 270 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, and was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection as a senior in 2015.
Mason Baggett – Strength and Conditioning Coach
- Mason Baggett spent the past year as the Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach at the University of Oregon. Baggett spent the previous four years as the Associate Director of Football Strength and Conditioning at the University of Maryland. Prior to his time at Maryland, Baggett served as Associate Strength Coach at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
Additional members of the coaching staff, including offensive staff, defensive staff, and support staff, will be announced later.
