Nevada football program adds five new members to Ken Wilson’s coaching staff ahead of 2022 season

Joe Bolden joins Nevada football as special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach after serving Ohio State football as quality control coach on defense from 2020-21. Bolden was a four-year letter winner (2012-15) and a three-year starter at the University of Michigan where he played for Greg Mattison. He was a captain for the 2015 Wolverines and finished his career with 270 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, and was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection as a senior in 2015.