Church leaders craft a message of hope through action amid another pandemic winter

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The pandemic has taken a physical and emotional toll on many people and places many Americans turn to for help and support, including churches, are feeling the stress.

Like many institutions, places of worship have endured a roller coaster for two years.

“Everybody was at home and online church was a very popular thing and then as the vaccines came out more people began to feel comfortable in coming back to church,” said Molech Blythe, senior pastor at New Revival Church. “But then we also had the introduction of the next variant and it put people back.”

Blythe says the hardest part has been adjusting to the protocols in place while catering to congregants feeling ‘spiritually numb.’

“I believe people are dying spiritually and emotionally because of the hardship of what COVID has presented and it has put people in a position where they don’t treat or love their neighbor as themselves,” said Blythe.

He says rather than a change in message, these moments call for action.

“It is those moments when you lend your hands and say, ‘What do I need to be to you in order for you to be able to make it?’ and sometimes that’s a phone call late in the midnight hours,” said Blythe. Sometimes that is bringing food by their home because they may be concerned of going out to a restaurant.”

Living Stones Church in Reno has also seen churchgoers dealing with fear, isolation, and illness.

During a phone call with Worship Director, Danny Beas, he said to keep a sense of community for those who prefer to worship from home, they work on connecting them with the right community groups and ministries.

“You’re trying to help the individual understand that God is faithful and that he sees all that is happening, he’s there but you got to hold on and the person is in a position to where is saying, ‘But my circumstances are saying something different,’ said Blythe. “So the challenge is how do you help people look past the circumstances that are so small to see the God that is behind it that is so big.”

Blythe adds the church will continue to adapt if needed and without surprise, asks people to keep faith.

