Bank of America’s Student Leaders Program accepting applications

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Calling all high school juniors and seniors in Reno, Sparks and Carson City! Bank of America is selecting two local students for a paid 8-week internship with an area non-profit.

This is Bank of America’s push to help develop strong leaders and the program is in its fourth year in Northern Nevada. The two winners from the Truckee Meadows will be apart of 300 students chosen across the nation. They’ll l take part in a leadership summit, work with a non-profit. Last year, those selected were paired with PBS Reno.

“Students really get to learn a lot. They get to interact with a nonprofit, understand how nonprofits function all the way from the leadership to the day to day fundraising, all of those pieces. We look to have our partners provide that full experience to the students,” Bank Executive Nick Rowe explains.

High school Juniors and Seniors have until January 28 to submit their online application, learn more and apply here: https://about.bankofamerica.com/en/making-an-impact/student-leaders?cm_mmc=EBZ-EnterpriseBrand-_-vanity-_-EB01VN00BB_studentleaders-_-NA

