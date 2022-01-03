Woman marries the color pink in historic Vegas wedding

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – For many people, Jan. 1 means new beginnings and new resolutions. But for Kitten Kay Sera, Jan. 1 will forever be her historic wedding anniversary.

“I’m actually marrying the color pink,” Sera told KVVU.

With a wedding ceremony at noon Saturday, Sera was the first person to marry a color.

“I actually have a giant pink swatch, like a pink paint swatch, so the colors are like my favorite,” Sera explained. “They’re all listed, and I’ll be holding my pink swatch.”

Sera said she’s had her relationship with the color pink for more than 40 years.

The idea to tie the knot with the color came two years ago when a kid skateboarding was poking fun at her for wearing pink.

“A kid said to me on a skateboard, he said, ‘Wow you love pink, right?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I love it so much,’ and he goes, ‘You love it so much, why don’t you marry it?’ I thought, ‘This kid’s on to something,’” Sera explained.

While the idea to marry a color may sound a bit far-fetched, Sera said she encourages everyone to do what they love while they still can.

“Have fun with it! Have a ball,” she said. “You’re only here for a little bit of time. Have a blast.”

