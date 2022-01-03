WCSD begins new transportation procedures

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Starting today, the Washoe County School District began a new procedure for getting students to school. Due to bus driver staffing shortages, some students will no longer have their previous neighborhood zoned bus stop.

Most middle school and high school students who ride a bus to school will wait for their bus at a different location in the morning and will be dropped off at the same location in the afternoon. All stops will be supervised by WCSD staff. The school district mentioned this will be the new normal for the duration of the school year as staffing shortages in the Transportation Department continue.

Pete Etchart, Chief Operating Officer for WCSD explained who is participating in these new zoned bus stops.

“The only students that will be participating in this are those who are in those walk zone distances and what I mean by that is a high school student has to be within 3 miles of an elementary school they’d be picked up at or a middle school student 2.25 miles. If they are further than that we will be picking them up at their normal bus stops, they are not included in this change,” Etchart said.

Students who are not in walking distance of an elementary school or park will still have their neighborhood bus stops. The district also wants to remind the community to be aware of students walking to and from bus stops. There will be an increase in students who are at these stops. Drivers should take extra caution in these areas.

For more information, or to find your student’s new bus stop location, click here.

