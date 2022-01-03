Advertisement

Tre Coleman’s career night, three double-doubles helps Nevada get first conference win of season

By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Jan. 2, 2022
RENO, Nev. (AP) - Desmond Cambridge Jr. had 18 points to lead five Nevada players in double figures as the Wolf Pack topped New Mexico 79-70. Tre Coleman added 13 points for the Wolf Pack. Warren Washington chipped in 12, Will Baker scored 12 and Grant Sherfield had 10. Jaelen House led the Lobos with 18 points and six assists.

