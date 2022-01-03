Advertisement

NDOT issues high wind warning for drivers

The Nevada Department of Transportation said this is an example of a DMS message board in...
The Nevada Department of Transportation said this is an example of a DMS message board in Washoe Valley.(NDOT)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 1:22 PM PST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHOE VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is issuing a warning to drivers about high winds in northern Nevada. Nevada State Police Highway Patrol reported multiple crashes and vehicles sliding off the road along I-580 through Washoe Valley on Monday morning. The traffic issues caused delays for several hours during the morning commute.

NDOT has a long-standing wind warning system prohibiting high-profile vehicles such as semi-trucks and RV’s from traveling through Washoe Valley during high winds. The system continually monitors wind speeds from multiple roadside monitoring sites. Lights on the advisory signs flash when wind gusts reach 45 mph or greater, notifying drivers of high-profile vehicles of nine feet or taller that travel through the area is not advised, and cautioning drivers of all other vehicles to reduce speeds.

NDOT recommends checking the 511 Nevada Travel Info system before heading out to stay up to date on how weather conditions may be impacting traffic. The agency is also warning drivers to keep their distance from other vehicles and slow down when there’s a wind advisory.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate 80 was reopened in both directions over Donner Summit on Dec. 28, 2021.
Interstate 80 back open to motorists in both directions
Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County Dinosaur Institute volunteer Viji Shook lying next...
Central Nevada ichthyosaur fossil reveals surprising information
Southwest Airlines flights canceled graphic
Southwest Airline flights to Reno canceled
43-year-old Rory Angelotta of Truckee was reported missing when he didn’t show up for a...
Rescue search ends for missing Northstar skier
The scene at Gentry Way.
One killed in Gentry Way shooting

Latest News

The WCSD has made new changes to how students get to school
WCSD begins new transportation procedures
Wolf Pack hangs on to beat New Mexico 79-70
Nevada gets first conference win of season 79-70 over New Mexico
Nevada gets first conference win of season 79-70 over New Mexico
Nevada gets first conference win of season 79-70 over New Mexico
Reno Farmers Market open every Saturday at McKinley Arts & Culture Center
Reno Farmers Market open every Saturday at McKinley Arts & Culture Center