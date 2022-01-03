NDOT issues high wind warning for drivers

WASHOE VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is issuing a warning to drivers about high winds in northern Nevada. Nevada State Police Highway Patrol reported multiple crashes and vehicles sliding off the road along I-580 through Washoe Valley on Monday morning. The traffic issues caused delays for several hours during the morning commute.

NDOT has a long-standing wind warning system prohibiting high-profile vehicles such as semi-trucks and RV’s from traveling through Washoe Valley during high winds. The system continually monitors wind speeds from multiple roadside monitoring sites. Lights on the advisory signs flash when wind gusts reach 45 mph or greater, notifying drivers of high-profile vehicles of nine feet or taller that travel through the area is not advised, and cautioning drivers of all other vehicles to reduce speeds.

NDOT recommends checking the 511 Nevada Travel Info system before heading out to stay up to date on how weather conditions may be impacting traffic. The agency is also warning drivers to keep their distance from other vehicles and slow down when there’s a wind advisory.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.