First Omicron variant case discovered in Douglas County

Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 2:50 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting the first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region (Carson City, Douglas County, Lyon County, and Storey County).

According to CCHHS officials, the person who tested positive is a Douglas County woman in her 20s who is not fully vaccinated and has no recent travel history. She reportedly experienced mild symptoms and has been released from home isolation in accordance with the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance.

CCHHS is asking everyone to remain cautious and continue following prevention methods like washing your hands frequently, staying home while you are sick, and wearing a mask in public indoor settings regardless of vaccination status.

