Washoe sheriff deputies dig Incline Village couple out of snow

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) -Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies and a sergeant cleared several feet of snow out of the driveway of an Incline Village home this weekend so a home health care nurse could go there.

The sheriff’s office described the incident in an Instagram post. A 92-year-old woman identified only as Valia and her 94-year-old homebound husband were snowed in. The nurse could not get to them and Valia could not leave to go to the store.

A neighbor lent a snowblower and Sergeant Colacurcio along with Deputies Tone, Vacca, Simmons, and Raglen cleared Valia’s driveway and unburied her vehicle, the Instagram post said.

