Washoe sheriff deputies dig Incline Village couple out of snow

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office personnel pose at an Incline Village home where they cleared the driveway for an elderly couple.
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office personnel pose at an Incline Village home where they cleared the driveway for an elderly couple.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 2:38 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) -Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies and a sergeant cleared several feet of snow out of the driveway of an Incline Village home this weekend so a home health care nurse could go there.

The sheriff’s office described the incident in an Instagram post. A 92-year-old woman identified only as Valia and her 94-year-old homebound husband were snowed in. The nurse could not get to them and Valia could not leave to go to the store.

A neighbor lent a snowblower and Sergeant Colacurcio along with Deputies Tone, Vacca, Simmons, and Raglen cleared Valia’s driveway and unburied her vehicle, the Instagram post said.

