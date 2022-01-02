Sparks police looking for woman who stole car with 7-year-old in back seat

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department asks for the public’s help finding a woman who stole a vehicle Sunday morning in west Sparks with a 7-year-old child in the back seat.

The child and the vehicle were found a short distance away, but police are trying to find the thief.

It happened about 9:27 a.m. in the 900 block of 12th Street, about two blocks east of Sparks High School.

The child described the thief as tan with blonde hair and about 18 to 22 years old. Police included photos of the silver vehicle in which she is believed to have fled.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

Secret Witness is offering a $1,000 reward in the case.

