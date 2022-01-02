Advertisement

Abandoned puppies adopted by police officers who rescued them

By CNN
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 2:23 AM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (CNN) - Four police officers and a gas station worker each adopted a puppy after someone left the litter in a duffle bag at an Oklahoma convenience store.

The Tulsa Police Department said Dec. 26 that five puppies have found new forever homes. Someone left the litter in a duffle bag on the counter at a QT gas station convenience store on Christmas night.

When the officers arrived on scene, four of them decided to adopt a puppy each. They said they were overwhelmed with Christmas feelings.

Five puppies have found new forever homes, thanks to four police officers who rescued the...
Five puppies have found new forever homes, thanks to four police officers who rescued the abandoned litter. Each officer decided to adopt a puppy, and a gas station worker took the fifth.(Source: Facebook/Tulsa Police Dept via CNN)

A gas station employee adopted the fifth puppy.

At the end of their Facebook post, the department included the hashtag “adopt, don’t shop” to remind the public to check out rescues and shelters for abandoned pets.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County Dinosaur Institute volunteer Viji Shook lying next...
Central Nevada ichthyosaur fossil reveals surprising information
The scene of a 20-car pileup in Washoe Valley.
3 injured in 20-car Washoe Valley pileup; I-80 closed all Sunday
Southwest Airlines flights canceled graphic
Southwest Airline flights to Reno canceled
Interstate 80 was reopened in both directions over Donner Summit on Dec. 28, 2021.
Interstate 80 back open to motorists in both directions
43-year-old Rory Angelotta of Truckee was reported missing when he didn’t show up for a...
Rescue search ends for missing Northstar skier

Latest News

Authorities closed roads in North Alabama after power lines came down and homes suffered...
Overnight storms bring damage to parts of US South
As snow accumulates on the rubble, investigators continue to work on determining the origin and...
3 missing after Colorado wildfire burns 6,000 acres
Authorities in Tulsa, Oklahoma, want folks to be on the lookout for a dinosaur statue taken...
Take a look at this: Dinosaur statue stolen, abandoned puppies adopted
At least seven people were injured in the wildfire that erupted in and around Louisville and...
Officials probe cause of massive Colorado fire; 3 missing