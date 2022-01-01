Reno police report 3 arrests at New Year’s Eve celebration

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department reported it made three arrests during the downtown New Year’s Eve celebration overnight.

One was for driving under the influence and two were misdemeanor arrests.

“The Reno Police Department would like to thank the citizens of Reno, our visiting neighbors, regional partners, assisting City Departments, and event sponsors for helping ensure the safety of all visitors and residents during this year’s New Year’s Eve celebration,” police said in a statement.

Two years ago, Reno police reported 12 misdemeanor arrests, including six for obstructing and resisting police, two felony arrests, two DUI arrests and five citations.

