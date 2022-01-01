Advertisement

Reno police report 3 arrests at New Year’s Eve celebration

Reno Police Department logo
Reno Police Department logo(KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 3:08 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department reported it made three arrests during the downtown New Year’s Eve celebration overnight.

One was for driving under the influence and two were misdemeanor arrests.

“The Reno Police Department would like to thank the citizens of Reno, our visiting neighbors, regional partners, assisting City Departments, and event sponsors for helping ensure the safety of all visitors and residents during this year’s New Year’s Eve celebration,” police said in a statement.

Two years ago, Reno police reported 12 misdemeanor arrests, including six for obstructing and resisting police, two felony arrests, two DUI arrests and five citations.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County Dinosaur Institute volunteer Viji Shook lying next...
Central Nevada ichthyosaur fossil reveals surprising information
The scene of a 20-car pileup in Washoe Valley.
3 injured in 20-car Washoe Valley pileup; I-80 closed all Sunday
Southwest Airlines flights canceled graphic
Southwest Airline flights to Reno canceled
Interstate 80 was reopened in both directions over Donner Summit on Dec. 28, 2021.
Interstate 80 back open to motorists in both directions
43-year-old Rory Angelotta of Truckee was reported missing when he didn’t show up for a...
Rescue search ends for missing Northstar skier

Latest News

Tourists watch Independence Day weekend fireworks explode over Caesar's Palace as the Bellagio...
High winds threaten, don’t stop Las Vegas New Year fireworks
andro De La Rosa Jr., Jacqueline Guzman Sanchez and Alejandro De La Rosa.
Meet Alejandro, Reno’s first baby of 2022
Road closed graphic
Westbound I-80 in the Sierra reopens early Saturday
KOLO Top 8 Stories 2021
2021's Top 8 News Stories