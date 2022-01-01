Advertisement

Meet Alejandro, Reno’s first baby of 2022

Alejandro De La Rosa Jr., Jacqueline Guzman Sanchez and Alejandro De La Rosa.
andro De La Rosa Jr., Jacqueline Guzman Sanchez and Alejandro De La Rosa.(Renown Regional Medical Center)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 9:56 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Reno’s first baby of 2022 is Alejandro De La Rosa Jr., born at the Labor and Delivery Childbirth Center at Renown Regional Medical Center at 12:07 a.m.

Baby Alejandro weighed 7 pounds, 6.2 ounces and was born to Jacqueline Guzman Sanchez. He was the first baby born in a Reno-area hospital.

Renown reports baby Alejandro is welcomed to the world by his father, Alejandro De La Rosa, and grandparents Juan De La Rosa, Gerarda Lopez and Alicia Gamiros.

Renown reports more than 4,260 babies were born at its facilities in 2021.

