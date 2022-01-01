Advertisement

High winds threaten, don’t stop Las Vegas New Year fireworks

Tourists watch Independence Day weekend fireworks explode over Caesar's Palace as the Bellagio...
Tourists watch Independence Day weekend fireworks explode over Caesar's Palace as the Bellagio fountain show plays simultaneously, Sunday, July 3, 2011, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)(Julie Jacobson | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 3:46 PM PST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Thousands of revelers who turned out in Las Vegas for New Year’s celebrations have been rewarded with a huge fireworks show that was nearly delayed because of gusty winds.

Officials had been expecting huge crowds to turn up for the city’s New Year’s Eve event, including a fireworks show on the Strip that was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

The eight-minute, choreographed pyrotechnic display was shot from atop eight resort properties and accompanied by a soundtrack airing on two FM radio stations.

But strong winds put a damper on celebrations and had threatened to cancel the show.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County Dinosaur Institute volunteer Viji Shook lying next...
Central Nevada ichthyosaur fossil reveals surprising information
The scene of a 20-car pileup in Washoe Valley.
3 injured in 20-car Washoe Valley pileup; I-80 closed all Sunday
Southwest Airlines flights canceled graphic
Southwest Airline flights to Reno canceled
Interstate 80 was reopened in both directions over Donner Summit on Dec. 28, 2021.
Interstate 80 back open to motorists in both directions
43-year-old Rory Angelotta of Truckee was reported missing when he didn’t show up for a...
Rescue search ends for missing Northstar skier

Latest News

Reno Police Department logo
Reno police report 3 arrests at New Year’s Eve celebration
andro De La Rosa Jr., Jacqueline Guzman Sanchez and Alejandro De La Rosa.
Meet Alejandro, Reno’s first baby of 2022
Road closed graphic
Westbound I-80 in the Sierra reopens early Saturday
KOLO Top 8 Stories 2021
2021's Top 8 News Stories