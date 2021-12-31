Advertisement

Westbound I-80 closed at Nevada-California line

The California Highway Patrol tweeted this image of a jackknifed big-rig that closed westbound Interstate 80 near Farad.(CHP)
By Steve Timko
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 11:23 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARAD, Calif. (KOLO) -Both westbound lanes of Interstate 80 are blocked about 4.5 miles west of the Nevada-California state line after a tractor-trailer rig crash, the California Department of Transportation reported late Thursday.

It’s not clear how long it will take to clear the jackknifed big rig near Farad, Caltrans said. I-80 will be closed until it is cleared.

One eastbound lane in the area is also blocked, Caltrans said.

