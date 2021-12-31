Advertisement

Water content of California snowpack far above normal levels

Sean de Guzman, chief of snow surveys for the California Department of Water Resources, checks...
Sean de Guzman, chief of snow surveys for the California Department of Water Resources, checks the depth of the snow pack during the first snow survey of the season at Phillips Station near Echo Summit, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. The survey found the snowpack at 78.5 inches deep with a water content of 20 inches. Statewide, the snow holds 160% of the water it normally does this time of year. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)(Randall Benton | AP)
By KATHLEEN RONAYNE/Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 6:08 PM PST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California’s mountain snow holds 160% of the water it normally does at the end of December.

That’s according to officials from the state Department of Water Resources, who measured the snowpack on Thursday in the Sierra Nevada.

The measurement marks a strong start to the drought-stricken state’s traditionally wet winter season.

But it’s still too early to determine whether California will see enough rain and snow in the months ahead to put a dent in the drought.

The state recently concluded its second-driest year on record.

