RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A fire Thursday at a storage unit at 990 Telegraph Street near Mill Street was held to one unit and its contents, the Reno Fire Department reported.

The fire was quickly contained and did not extend to any other units.

The cause is under investigation. The call came in at 2:45 p.m. on Thursday.

