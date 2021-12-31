Reno shooting arrest; 10-year-old mistakenly shot

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A teenager was arrested early Thursday in the Dec. 28 shooting of a 10-year-old boy on Yori Avenue.

The Reno Police Department said the 16-year-old suspect was actually shooting at the victim’s older cousin when the bullet hit the wrong person.

It happened Tuesday afternoon in the 2600 block of Yori Avenue.

The victim’s 17-year-old cousin insulted the suspect on social media and the suspect drove across the city to shoot the cousin, police said. Gang affiliations were involved.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but his condition was eventually stabilized police said.

Officers and detectives from the Reno Police Department patrol division, FBI Safe Streets and the Regional Gang Unit responded and investigated.

The Regional Gang Unit talked to the suspect early Thursday, police said. He admitted to the shooting, police said. He was booked at Jan Evans Juvenile Justice Center on charges of battery with a deadly weapon causing bodily harm, carrying a concealed weapon and being a juvenile with a gun.

Because of his age, his name was not released.

Anyone else with information is asked to call police at 775-334-2677 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

