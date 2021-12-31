Advertisement

Reno organ donor and family to be honored at Rose Parade

Wendy and Mitch Hammond help decorate the Donate Life float for the Rose Parade, which features an image of their daughter.
Wendy and Mitch Hammond help decorate the Donate Life float for the Rose Parade, which features an image of their daughter.(Donor Network West)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 12:02 PM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Donor Network West will honor three organ donation recipients and two families whose loved ones donated organs at the 133rd Rose Parade in Pasadena, California.

One of those families, the Hammonds, is from Reno. The parents of Elizabeth “Lizzy” Hammond helped decorate the Donate Life float for the parade, which will feature a memorial portrait of their daughter. Riding on the same float will be organ recipients Branden Dever, Selah Kitchiner and Hilda Martinez.

Nine-year-old Lizzy Hammond saved three lives through organ donation after she died in 2019 in a tragic accident when a bounce house, with her inside, was blown into electric power lines. According to Donor Network West and Lizzy’s family, the young girl had a generous spirit, and always raised her hand to help others. She is survived by her parents, Wendy and Mitch, along with two younger siblings and an extended network of friends and loved ones.

