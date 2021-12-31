Reno organ donor and family to be honored at Rose Parade

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Donor Network West will honor three organ donation recipients and two families whose loved ones donated organs at the 133rd Rose Parade in Pasadena, California.

One of those families, the Hammonds, is from Reno. The parents of Elizabeth “Lizzy” Hammond helped decorate the Donate Life float for the parade, which will feature a memorial portrait of their daughter. Riding on the same float will be organ recipients Branden Dever, Selah Kitchiner and Hilda Martinez.

Nine-year-old Lizzy Hammond saved three lives through organ donation after she died in 2019 in a tragic accident when a bounce house, with her inside, was blown into electric power lines. According to Donor Network West and Lizzy’s family, the young girl had a generous spirit, and always raised her hand to help others. She is survived by her parents, Wendy and Mitch, along with two younger siblings and an extended network of friends and loved ones.

Wendy and Mitch Hammond place a portrait of their daughter on the Donate Life float for the Rose Parade. (Donor Network West)

