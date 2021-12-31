Advertisement

McQueen takes the title in return of Rail City Classic holiday hoops tournament

By Mike Stefansson
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 8:29 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - After the entire high school basketball season was lost in 2020, the Rail City Classic was back in its yearly holiday break slot with the McQueen Lancers taking home the trophy from Sparks High School.

The Lancers - led by first-year head coach Armon Johnson - took down Fernley 71-57 in the championship game.

The Rail City Classic dates back almost 30 years, when both Sparks and Reed hosted the ‘Nugget Raider Classic’.

“I worked this tournament in the early nineties. It’s definitely a classic in Sparks,” said Sparks HS principal Kevin Connor. “It’s good to have it back at the Brickhouse, we love hosting it. Kids back on the court, fans in the stands. Just a good day.”

Click the video above to see full highlights from four games on the tournament’s final day.

The Sports Caravan returns to KOLO-8 on January 14th!

