Advertisement

Grateful Veteran receives free car

By Terri Russell
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 6:07 PM PST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There was no look of surprise, rather Veteran Ron Selby’s first reaction upon getting a free car was thanking the crew at CoAuto for making it happen.

And after talking to him, the news could not have come at a better time.

“You know I am in and out of the hospital a lot because I have nerve damage and stuff,” says Selby. “And financially it is just hard to rise above and do stuff like this. And so, we take our kids to school. We barely got here today,” he says.

The 2006 Toyota RAV had mechanics working for the past several weeks. Former owners decided not to put any more money into it, so the auto repair shop thought it would be great to fix it up and give it to a Veteran.

This is the sixth year in a row CoAuto has rehabilitated a used car and handed the keys over to a Veteran. The shop works with Nation’s Finest who selects a Veteran and determines the family can handle the responsibility.

“He has a stable foundation to support bringing on a vehicle. Registering and insuring it. He also has a need,” says Natalie Stering with Nation’s Finest.

Selby says he and his wife, and three kids barely made it to the shop from Fernley in a vehicle that has trouble getting into gear. So unreliable, he says they’ve had to get rides from friends and others just for daily activities.

It’s stories like that which let the CoAuto crew know their efforts are well worth it.

“The whole experience was just amazing. It truly was,” says Matt Rubb, CoAuto Service Manager. “To just give back to a Veteran in a different way,” he says. Along with the car, Nation’s Finest also donated toys to Ryan, Robert, and Ethan, the Selby children.

The car will be perfect for a family who needed a simple break as they head into the new year.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County Dinosaur Institute volunteer Viji Shook lying next...
Central Nevada ichthyosaur fossil reveals surprising information
The scene of a 20-car pileup in Washoe Valley.
3 injured in 20-car Washoe Valley pileup; I-80 closed all Sunday
Southwest Airlines flights canceled graphic
Southwest Airline flights to Reno canceled
Interstate 80 was reopened in both directions over Donner Summit on Dec. 28, 2021.
Interstate 80 back open to motorists in both directions
Carson City Sheriff's Office logo.
Man killed Christmas Eve in Carson City had strange, aggressive behavior

Latest News

Veteran Ron Selby and family pose in front of free car donated by CoAuto
Grateful Veteran receives free car
Sean de Guzman, chief of snow surveys for the California Department of Water Resources, checks...
Water content of California snowpack far above normal levels
Friday Web Weather
Friday Web Weather
Reno shooting arrest; 10-year-old mistakenly shot