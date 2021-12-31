Friday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Expect a very cold start to 2022, with lows dipping into single-digit territory. Milder temperatures are coming next week, as a weaker system pushes onto the West Coast. We will be on the southern side of it, keeping colder air to the north this time. Snow levels will be off of valley floors, keeping snow showers mainly in the Sierra, with rain showers and wind below Lake Tahoe-level. -Jeff