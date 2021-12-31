Advertisement

Friday Web Weather

By Jeff Thompson
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 5:46 PM PST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Expect a very cold start to 2022, with lows dipping into single-digit territory. Milder temperatures are coming next week, as a weaker system pushes onto the West Coast. We will be on the southern side of it, keeping colder air to the north this time. Snow levels will be off of valley floors, keeping snow showers mainly in the Sierra, with rain showers and wind below Lake Tahoe-level. -Jeff

Most Read

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County Dinosaur Institute volunteer Viji Shook lying next...
Central Nevada ichthyosaur fossil reveals surprising information
The scene of a 20-car pileup in Washoe Valley.
3 injured in 20-car Washoe Valley pileup; I-80 closed all Sunday
Southwest Airlines flights canceled graphic
Southwest Airline flights to Reno canceled
Interstate 80 was reopened in both directions over Donner Summit on Dec. 28, 2021.
Interstate 80 back open to motorists in both directions
Carson City Sheriff's Office logo.
Man killed Christmas Eve in Carson City had strange, aggressive behavior

Latest News

Thursday AM Weather
Thursday AM Weather
Thursday Web Weather
Thursday Web Weather
Wednesday AM Weather
Wednesday AM Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather